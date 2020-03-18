Kenowa Hills delivers food by bus to students

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of kids are home right now while schools are closed, but their districts are getting creative to keep their meals on track.

It’s a need that many kids rely on — school lunches. Even though they’re not in class now, it’s not stopping Kenowa Hills Public Schools from lending a helping hand.

“I know that the kids and the parents really do appreciate it,” said Alyssa Mieras, a bus driver with the Kenowa Hills Public Schools.

Mieras is one of the six bus drivers volunteering their time by driving around the Walker community every weekday to drop off breakfast and lunch to students right at home.

“It is not fair for those that have a steady income to support the families that they do have, and those that don’t have it are laid off because of the virus that’s going around,” said Mieras.

Superintendent Gerald Hopkins says he’s glad they’re able to help during a rough time for parents.

“That’s what we do at (Kenowa Hills) schools, we try to make the most of every situation and try to get better every day,” said Hopkins.

“Even though the crisis situation that we’re in for the whole United States, let alone just Michigan, a helping hand goes a really long way,” said Mieras.

A full list of places you can go to get meals during the school shutdown can be found online.

The volunteers will deliver breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday until the shutdown ends.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: