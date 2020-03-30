KDPS focusing on education to enforce stay-at-home order

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety went live online Monday afternoon to answer questions about how it is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Karianne Thomas took questions from residents via Facebook.

Thomas addressed how the department is using personal safety supplies, how it is staffing and the response to the homeless community in the city. A lot of people had questions about how the department was enforcing the governor’s essential services executive order.

“We are enforcing the governor’s order. Mostly we’re trying to do that right now through education,” Thomas explained. “And of course we can go in and write a complaint and send it to the prosecutor’s office, but as you saw last Thursday, the county opened up a hotline and a website for those complaints to come in to and they have put together teams to go out to those local businesses and many times when we find out about them, it’s a phone call.”

The chief said officials wanted to make sure the emergency dispatch lines remain open and not clogged with nonemergency calls.

The coronavirus hotline is 269.385.6101 and the phone lines are open from 8 a.m. too 8 p.m. You can also file a complaint by email at staysafe@kalcounty.com.

