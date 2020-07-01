KDL delays reopening due to increased risk of virus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The July 6 reopening date at Kent District Library has been delayed due to increased risk of COVID-19, leaders say.

A new reopening date for the facility has not yet been determined. KDL says reopening will depend on improvement of the virus situation.

“Although Kent County is in a better situation than many other areas, we are committed to helping to create a sustained improvement. Right now, the trend needs to be turned around,” Lance Werner, executive director of KDL, said in a statement.

The delay does not impact curbside pickups, exterior drop box returns, livestream programs and digital resources, which were implemented to serve the community while limiting virus exposure.

Leaders at KDL say 700 new Wi-Fi hot spots have been added for homes needing internet access.

Updates on library services can be found on KDL’s website.

