Kalamazoo State Theatre hosts virtual prom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s so much disappointment from high school seniors across the country who will miss out on the traditional spring events wrapping up their school year.

Like so many things these days, a virtual event is attempting to fill some of the voids created by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Kalamazoo State Theatre is holding a virtual prom this weekend.

“We felt like the high schoolers this year were really impacted way beyond some of the things we’ve seen as adults, we’re kind of used to it. So, we thought we’d try to do a little something special for them,” said Harry Phillips, Director of Marketing & Development at the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

The live Facebook stream will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and feature music from DJ SicMusiq.

Philip says teens from area schools are encouraged to wear their prom dresses and join the live stream.

“The State Theatre has been there since 1927 and we really feel like it’s our duty to really help the community and be a part of the community, bring the community together,” Phillips said.

Phillips says they will be encouraging virtual prom goers to request songs and even parents of teenagers to share their prom pictures.

The virtual prom event can be found on Facebook.

