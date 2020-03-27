Closings & Delays
There are currently 266 active closings. Click for more details.

Kalamazoo-wide singalong combats isolation

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — In Kalamazoo, the community is finding a way to stay connected even though they are forced to remain apart.

Throughout the city at 7 p.m. Thursday, the sounds of the 1970s Journey classic “Don’t Stop Believin'” could be heard.

It’s a way to connect that others elsewhere in the world have used while separated to slow the spread of coronavirus. It’s meant to offer comfort in a lonely time.

A Facebook movement called “Kzoo Community Jam and Sing” brought the idea to Kalamazoo.

“We miss each other and we need each other,” said community activist Jen Strebs, who along with Kalamazoo residents Jex Judd, Eugina Muller and a few others put it all together. “We can know that we’re all still here together even though we can’t be close right now.”

She said the reaction has been great. Six major radio stations joined in to play the Journey anthem.

“There’s a lot of fear and when we know that we can push past that and hold on to the glimmer in front of us and we can make it through when we work together. That’s what that is all about,” Strebs said. “We don’t want to stop believing, right?”

Organizers say they are all in for doing it again.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 