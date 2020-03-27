Kalamazoo-wide singalong combats isolation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — In Kalamazoo, the community is finding a way to stay connected even though they are forced to remain apart.

Throughout the city at 7 p.m. Thursday, the sounds of the 1970s Journey classic “Don’t Stop Believin'” could be heard.

It’s a way to connect that others elsewhere in the world have used while separated to slow the spread of coronavirus. It’s meant to offer comfort in a lonely time.

A Facebook movement called “Kzoo Community Jam and Sing” brought the idea to Kalamazoo.

“We miss each other and we need each other,” said community activist Jen Strebs, who along with Kalamazoo residents Jex Judd, Eugina Muller and a few others put it all together. “We can know that we’re all still here together even though we can’t be close right now.”

She said the reaction has been great. Six major radio stations joined in to play the Journey anthem.

“There’s a lot of fear and when we know that we can push past that and hold on to the glimmer in front of us and we can make it through when we work together. That’s what that is all about,” Strebs said. “We don’t want to stop believing, right?”

Organizers say they are all in for doing it again.

