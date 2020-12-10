Kalamazoo police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley speaks after being sworn in. (Oct. 1, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the city announced Thursday.

The city say Coakley is recuperating at home and following safety protocols.

“My COVID-19 diagnosis is an important reminder for our community to remain vigilant and continue taking the proper precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Coakley said in a news release. “I will be self-isolating until I am cleared by medical professionals and will follow their guidance.”

In all, the virus has infected 421,137 people in Michigan since March and has been linked to 10,395 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links