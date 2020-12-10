Kalamazoo police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley speaks after being sworn in. (Oct. 1, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the city announced Thursday.

The city say Coakley is recuperating at home and following safety protocols.

“My COVID-19 diagnosis is an important reminder for our community to remain vigilant and continue taking the proper precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Coakley said in a news release. “I will be self-isolating until I am cleared by medical professionals and will follow their guidance.”

In all, the virus has infected 421,137 people in Michigan since March and has been linked to 10,395 deaths.