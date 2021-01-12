Kalamazoo mayor tests positive for COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the mayor said he is in quarantine at his home and has informed the city commission and city manager.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms and will be self-isolating until I am cleared by medical professionals to exit quarantine and return to work,” Anderson said in a news release.

Anderson is encouraging all residents to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Let this serve as a reminder to everyone in our community that COVID-19 is real, and we must all do our part to keep our community safe,” Anderson said in a news release. “It’s critical we reduce our risk by following guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and the Kalamazoo County Health Department which includes practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing masks when in public. I also encourage residents be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available.”

In October 2020, Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema tested positive for COVID-19. He has since recovered.