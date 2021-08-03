Kalamazoo County recommending masks in schools

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is recommending the use of masks in schools, as well as in all public indoor spaces.

The recommendation from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department comes after the Center for Disease Control and Preventions recommended all teachers, staff and students wear masks at K-12 schools. The CDC also recommended everyone wear masks indoors while in public in places of substantial level of coronavirus transmission.

“We understand the frustration brought on by the length of the pandemic and with the changing recommendations,” Jim Rutherford, a health officer for the county, said in a Tuesday release. “As more is learned about the virus and the new variants, we must change our recommendations accordingly. We know that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and the best defense against the virus. We encourage county and community leaders, businesses, and schools to join us in urging all residents to get vaccinated.”

Currently, 62.7% of Kalamazoo residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s higher than the 58.2% of all Michigan residents 12 and older who have received at least one dose.

The county is classified at the substantial community transmission level, with a test positivity rate of 7% from July 24 to July 30.

Across Michigan, there has been 2,605 new cases and 26 new COVID-19 related deaths reported over the last four days.

Those who would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine can do so at the county health department, located at 311 E. Alcott Street in Kalamazoo. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and no appointment is needed.