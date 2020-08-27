Kalamazoo College shifts to online learning for fall term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo College says it will hold classes entirely online this fall and residence halls will be closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college cited reports of COVID-19 outbreaks that have occurred after universities have reopened across the country.

“Our students come from all over the U.S. and the world, and we are not an insulated campus. Instead, we are an integral part of a dynamic city where institutions and the community interact. The best protocols and strongest commitments to following them are not a guarantee against this virus,” said Kalamazoo College President Jorge G. Gonzalez in a letter to the community.

The college’s fall semester will begin Sept. 14.