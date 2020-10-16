Kalamazoo city manager tests positive for COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) —Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema has tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, the city says.

Ritsema is in quarantine and has informed the city commission.

“Currently, I am experiencing mild symptoms and will be self-isolating until I am cleared by medical professionals,” Ritsema said. “Fortunately, I’ve been working primarily remotely throughout the pandemic and have not been at the office since Tuesday, Oct. 6. I have been working closely with the Kalamazoo County Health Department and following their guidance and recommendations.”

Anyone in close contact with the city manager will be notified by the health department and asked to quarantine. All spaces he’s occupied have been thoroughly cleaned, the city says.

Ritsema is encouraging all residents to continue taking precautions to prevent spreading the virus.

“Jim Ritsema’s positive COVID-19 test is another reminder to remain vigilant and continue taking the proper precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 — like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and staying home if you don’t feel well,” said Mayor David Anderson. “We wish Jim a speedy recovery and will provide updates on his condition when they become available.”