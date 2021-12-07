Kalamazoo-area doctors call on community to fight back against COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan’s coronavirus surge continues, health care leaders from the Kalamazoo area are expected to hold a press conference today to urge people to help slow the spread.

The press conference is scheduled for noon at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine. In attendance will be doctors and administrators from Ascension Borgess, Bronson Healthcare, Oaklawn Hospital, and the Kalamazoo and Calhoun county health departments. The event will stream live on woodtv.com.

Southwest Michigan health leaders say the surge is stretching hospital resources “to a critical point.” at the press conference, doctors are expected to share their experiences fighting the virus and explaining how the strain on their resources is affecting care for everyone — whether they’re in the hospital with COVID-19 or for an unrelated ailment.

It’s the same situation in West Michigan, where Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said last week that it expects a record number or COVID-19-related deaths this month, and across the state, which now has more COVID-19 patients in hospitals than at any other point in the pandemic.

Health officials have called on people to be diligent about mitigation practices, like frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask in public. They also urge people to get vaccinated, noting that while breakthrough cases happen, the vast majority of people hospitalized with and dying of the virus have not been fully vaccinated.