108 cases confirmed as Michigan coronavirus outbreak keeps trending down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 25 deaths linked to coronavirus and on Monday confirmed 108 more cases, state data shows.

The case increase is the lowest since March 18, when there were 15 new cases.

The new figures released Tuesday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 5,698 and the number of total cases to 59,107 since the outbreak began in March.

In Wayne County, where the most cases and deaths have been concentrated, there have been 20,828 cases (48 more than the day prior) and 2,532 deaths (13 more). Oakland County has had 8,495 cases and 1,015 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,836 cases and 835 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 4,010 cases have been confirmed. The number of deaths was revised down by one to 69. The state has said it is always checking and revising counts to confirm accuracy.

Three more deaths were recorded in Kent County, bringing the total to 106. It has had 3,966 cases since the outbreak started.

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is still amping up testing. Most people can now get tested and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

State data shows that some 12,444 samples were tested for coronavirus in Michigan Monday and only 1.84% of them came back positive — a new low. In Kent County, 585 samples were tested and about 4.3% were positive. In Kalamazoo County, 226 samples were tested and only four (about 1.8%) came back positive.