Michigan reports about 300 virus cases as outbreak continues to ease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 293 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 56 related deaths as the state’s metrics continue to show marked signs of improvement.

Tuesday’s update included 37 deaths discovered during a review of the state’s death certificate database to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

In all, Michigan has now seen 891,057 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and 19,432 related deaths.

On Monday, 14,948 samples were tested for the virus and 323, or 2.16%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded three more deaths, bringing its total to 785. It also confirmed 20 more cases for a total of 68,307 since the start of the pandemic.

A few other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 128 total; 9,977 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Calhoun County: Four more deaths for 295 total; 12,333 total cases.

Mecosta County: One more death for 34 total; 3,022 total cases.

Muskegon County: Three more deaths for 359 total; 15,637 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 383 total; 30,344 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s largest county and the one hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 69 more cases for a total of 152,570 and recorded four more deaths for a total of 4,791. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,881 confirmed cases (30 more than the previous day) and 2,260 deaths (11 more). Macomb County has had 91,730 cases (30 more) and 2,332 deaths (five more).

About 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan so far and 59.7% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, 54.4% have gotten at least one dose.

All Michigan’s key virus metrics keep looking better and better. The seven-day average of the case rate has been on a steady decline for nearly nine weeks and is now below its summer 2020 low. The average of the positive test rate is close to 3%, the threshold public health officials point to to show community spread is controlled.

The number of adults confirmed to have COVID-19 in the hospital has dropped below its February low. The death rate is also lower than it has been since March.