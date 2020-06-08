Michigan records 17 more deaths linked to coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 17 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed another 129 cases, data released by the state Monday shows.

The figures bring the total number of deaths to 5,673 and the total number of cases since March to 58,999.

The worst of the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. In Wayne County, there have been 20,780 cases (36 more than the day prior) and 2,519 deaths (five more). Oakland County has had 8,487 cases and 1,015 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,853 cases and 833 deaths.

There were three more deaths in Kent County for a total of 100. The county has had 3,954 cases.

Muskegon and Ottawa counties each also recorded one more death for totals of 40 and 43, respectively. Muskegon County has had 697 cases and Ottawa County 824 cases.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate was tested, there have been 4,010 cases. The number of inmates who have died after contracting the virus stands at 70.

With the rate of new cases continuing to decline, more of Michigan is reopening. On Monday, restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service. Barber shops and salons may reopen June 15 statewide, and earlier than that, on June 10, in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula.