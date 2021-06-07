About 420 virus cases over 2 days as MI sees low positive test rate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 419 new cases of coronavirus over the last two days and recorded 11 more related deaths.

Monday’s update, which includes two days’ worth of data, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 890,764 since the virus was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and the total number of deaths to 19,376.

On Saturday, labs tested 14,866 samples for the virus and 318 were positive, which works out to 2.14%. On Sunday, 19,154 samples were tested and 378, or 1.97%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The state has started tracking eight more coronavirus outbreaks at K-12 schools, colleges and universities, bringing the total number of such outbreaks to 163. The largest of the new outbreaks was at Constantine High School, where five students have been infected. None of the other new outbreaks are in West Michigan.

Kent County confirmed 43 more cases for a total of 68,287 over the course of the pandemic. The number of deaths remained unchanged from Saturday at 782.

A few West Michigan counties did report additional deaths:

Berrien County: One more death for 269 total; 13,879 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Calhoun County: One more death for 291 total; 12,328 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 351 total; 20,184 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 110 total; 5,466 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 116 total; 6,648 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, counted 84 more cases for a total of 152,502 since the start of the pandemic and recorded three more deaths for a total of 4,787. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,851 confirmed cases (36 more than reported Saturday) and 2,249 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 91,700 cases (39 more) and 2,327 deaths (one more).

All Michigan’s key virus metrics have been dropping for weeks. The seven-day average of the case rate is on a steady decline and is now lower than it ever reached last summer. The average of the positive test rate is lower than it has been since September 2020 and is nearing 3%, the threshold public health officials point to to show community spread is controlled.

The number of adults confirmed to have COVID-19 in the hospital has dropped below its February low, as Michigan was coming out of the fall surge but before the springs urge began in earnest. The death rate is also lower than it has been since March.

About 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan so far. More than 59% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose.