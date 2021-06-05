Michigan reports about 400 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Saturday announced 388 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 72 additional related deaths. In all, Michigan has now had 890,345 total cases since the virus was first detected the state in March 2020 and 19,365 related deaths.

Of the deaths announced Saturday, 66 were discovered in the three-times-weekly check of death certificates to find any that had not been reported from the state.

The state estimates 837,864 patients have recovered. That figure includes everyone still alive 30 days after developing symptoms but does not account for the “long-haulers” who suffer symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, tinnitus, trouble breathing or brain fog, for months after contracting the virus.

On Friday, labs tested 21,123 samples for the virus and 21,123 were positive, which is 2.16%, the lowest it has been since June 14 of last year. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County’s death total rose by three to 782 and it confirmed 32 more cases for a total of 68,244.

Several other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Barry County: One more death for 64 total, 5,343 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 290 total; 12,319 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 357 total; 20,171 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 356 total; 15,619 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 381 total; 30,310 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, counted 23 more deaths for a total of 4,784 and reported 77 more cases for a total of 152,418. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,815 total confirmed cases (51 more than the previous day) and 2,249 deaths (10 more). Macomb County has had 91,661 cases (32 more) and 2326 deaths (11 more).

All Michigan’s key virus metrics have been dropping for weeks. The average case rate is now lower than it has been since last summer and the seven-day average of the positive test rate has dipped below 4% for the first time since early March. Hospitalization and death rates are also lower than they have been since March.

About 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan so far, more than 59% of residents 16 and up.