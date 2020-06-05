Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this morning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan on June 1, 2020, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the state’s response to coronavirus Friday morning.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, for the 11 a.m. briefing, which you can watch on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.

More than 58,000 people in Michigan have contracted the virus since the outbreak began in March and nearly 5,600 deaths have been linked to it, according to state data. Updated figures will be released this afternoon.

The outbreak is on the decline. Early this week, Whitmer lifted the stay-at-home order that had been in effect since March 24 and eased some restrictions on gatherings. Retail stores statewide were allowed to start operating without appointments Thursday. Restaurants can resume dine-in service starting Monday, though health safety precautions must still be taken.

Places like gyms, salons and indoor movie theaters remain closed for now.

The governor said Monday that she wanted to ease further restrictions in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula this week and that she wanted to reengage the whole state by the end of the month, if the data showed that was prudent.