Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus this afternoon.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, for the 3 p.m. briefing. You can watch it live on WOOD TV8 or streaming on woodtv.com.

Whitmer is expected to release her safety plan for fall schooling, having previously said she was optimistic about getting kids back in the classroom. Schools are expected to have discretion to implement more aggressive measures that the state’s under the “Return To School Roadmap.”

She could also announce whether she will further ease restrictions meant to keep the virus under control before the Fourth of July. She had initially hoped to announce last week the statewide shift to phase 5 of a six-phase reopening plan, but she held off, citing concerns about some increases in cases in various parts of the state. While the northern part of the Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula are already in phase 5, “containing,” the rest of the state is still in phase 4, “improving.”

On Monday, the Democratic governor and the Republicans in charge of the state Legislature announced a deal to cope with the $2.2 billion shortfall for the current fiscal year and how they would spend $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid, much of which is going to public health and education.

Since the outbreak began in March, some 63,500 people have contracted coronavirus. More than 51,000 of those are considered recovered. More than 5,900 deaths have been linked to the virus. Updated figures will be released by the state this afternoon.