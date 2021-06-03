Michigan reports 510 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 510 more cases of coronavirus and added 57 related deaths.

Tuesday’s update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services included a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. That check discovered 62 deaths associated with COVID-19. But because of corrections to data, the total tally increased by 57.

In all, Michigan has now counted 889,511 total confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and 19,266 related deaths.

On Wednesday, labs tested 21,955 samples for the virus and 528 were positive, which is 2.4%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County’s death total rose by two to 779 and it confirmed 40 more cases for a total of 68,177.

A few other West Michigan counties also saw additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 127 total; 9,957 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Berrien County: One more death for 268 total; 13,852 total cases.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 288 total; 12,303 total cases.

Mecosta County: One more death for 32 total; 3,015 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 354 total; 15,600 total cases.

Three West Michigan counties revised their death totals down by one. This has not been uncommon as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between counties. Kalamazoo County now has a total of 356 deaths and 20,129 cases. Montcalm County now has 110 deaths and 5,446 cases. St. Joseph County now has 93 cases and 5,471 cases.

Wayne County, the state’s largest county and hit hardest by the virus, saw 16 more deaths for a total of 4,754 and counted 101 more cases for a total of 152,220. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,726 confirmed cases (47 more than the previous day) and 2,235 deaths (eight more). Macomb County has had 91,601 cases (27 more) and 2,312 deaths (nine more).

All the key virus metrics have been on a sustained decline since April. Dropping case rates — now lower than they have been since last summer — have pushed all eight of the state’s regions to Risk Level D, the second-highest level. The statewide seven-day average of the positive test rate has reached 4.2%, the lowest it has been since March 5.

The count of adults in the hospital with COVID-19 is the lowest it has been since early March. Michigan now ranks fourth in the nation for hospital bed utilization, down four slots from the previous week.

The death rate, the last metric to show trend changes, has been on a steady decline for weeks and dropped 32% last week from the week previous. It is now lower than it has been since late March.

At the same time, Michigan continues to make slow but steady progress in reaching its goal to vaccinate 70% of the adult population. About 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, reaching around 59% of residents 16 and up. About 54% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose.