17 more coronavirus deaths brings Michigan total to 5,570

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 17 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 304 more cases of the virus.

The data from Tuesday, released Wednesday afternoon, brings the total number of deaths to 5,570 and total cases to 58,035 since the outbreak began in March.

In Michigan, the worst of the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. In Wayne County, there have been 20,541 cases (73 more than the day prior) and 2,479 deaths (four more). Oakland County has had 8,425 cases and 1,003 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,769 cases and 826 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has had 2,049 cases and 252 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate was tested for the virus, there have been 3,970 cases and 70 deaths.

Ottawa County and St. Joseph County each recorded one more death for totals of 36 and three, respectively. Ottawa County has had 797 cases and St. Joseph County 130.

Thirty-eight more cases of the virus were confirmed in Kent County, bringing the total to 3,815.

As the number of new cases continues to decline, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted Michigan’s stay-at-home order and eased some restrictions on gatherings. Shops can open without an appointment starting Thursday and restaurants can open up their dining rooms on Monday. However, some businesses like salons must stay closed for now.

The state has expanded the criteria for who can get tested for COVID-19 and said you no longer need an order from a doctor. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.