Michigan confirms 353 more cases of coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 19 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Wednesday confirmed 353 cases of the virus, state data shows.

The data released Thursday brings the total number of deaths to 5,887 and the total number of cases to 62,306 since the outbreak began in March.

Labs in Michigan tested 18,045 samples for coronavirus Wednesday and 449 of them came back positive, state data shows. That works out to a positive percentage of about 2.5%.

While the total number of positive tests have been a little higher in the last couple of days, positivity rates have remained between 2.2% and 2.65% for the last week. They were as high as about 3.6% early this month.

Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, saw nine more deaths and 73 more confirmed cases over the previous day, bringing totals to 2,583 deaths and 21,573 cases since the outbreak started. Oakland County has had 8,733 cases and 1,042 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,047 cases and 863 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has had 2,144 cases and 260 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,098 cases (one more than the previous day). The number of deaths stands at 68.

Kent County recorded one more death for a total of 127. It has had 4,336 confirmed cases.

Calhoun County also recorded one more death, bringing its total to 31. It has had 457 confirmed cases.

Among all deaths statewide, 2,010 (or about 34%) have been among residents of skilled nursing facilities. Nursing home residents account for 7,290 (about 12%) of all confirmed cases.

Among nursing home staff members, there have been 3,187 cases and 21 deaths.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.