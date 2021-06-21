Michigan reports about 330 more coronavirus cases over 3 days

Because the state’s broadest coronavirus restrictions are coming to an end Tuesday and the virus continues to retreat in Michigan, this article will be WOODTV.com’s last daily coronavirus data update. You can still check out the data for yourself at the state’s coronavirus webpage, data dashboard and the MI Safe Start Map.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 327 more confirmed cases of coronavirus since its last update on Friday and recorded 35 more virus-related deaths as the positive test rate creeps closer to 1%.

Monday’s update includes three days’ worth of data because the state does not release figures on Saturdays or Sundays.

Michigan has now counted 893,491 total confirmed cases of coronavirus since it was first detected her on March 10, 2020, and 19,647 associated deaths.

The state estimates 860,080 patients have recovered. That figure includes everyone still alive 30 days after developing symptoms but does not account for the “long-haulers” who suffer symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, tinnitus, trouble breathing or brain fog, for months after contracting the virus.

On Friday, labs tested 13.386 samples for the virus and 171 were positive, which works out to 1.28%. On Saturday, 14,116 samples were tested and 174, or 1.23%, were positive. On Sunday, 13,652 samples were tested and 140, or 1.03%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded two more deaths over the three days for a total of 791. It confirmed 37 more cases for a total of 68,538.

Three other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 135 total; 10,012 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Muskegon County: Two more deaths for 362 total; 15,693 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 387 total; 30,438 total cases.

Wayne, the state’s largest county, confirmed 70 more cases for a total of 153,134 and recorded five more deaths for a total of 4,844. Neighboring Oakland County has had 102,165 confirmed cases (40 more than were recorded Friday) and 2,297 deaths (five more). Macomb County has had 91,906 cases (22 more) and 2,357 deaths (six more).

The state has started tracking three more coronavirus outbreaks at K-12 schools, colleges and universities. The total number of such outbreaks is now 56 — 28 fewer than last week. The tally has been declining as schools are going on spring break, children as young as 12 can get vaccinated and the virus overall is in retreat.

All the key coronavirus metrics have been showing sustained improvements months now. The average case rate, which has been dropping steadily for more than 10 weeks, is now the lowest it has been since the first few cases were identified in March 2020, when only a few people had been tested and the data was therefore skewed.

The average positive test rate is lower now than it has been since the pandemic began at about 1.5% — half the 3% threshold public health officials have been looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Hospitalizations are down, with only about 340 adult inpatients confirmed to have COVID-19. Less than 3% of all hospital beds in the state are treating COVID-19 patients.

The average death rate continues to show improvements and is now near the March 2021 low, but it is a lagging metric so it has not yet dropped below last summer’s low.

With about 8.9 million COVID-19 doses administered in Michigan, about 61% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, nearly 56% have gotten at least one dose.

With coronavirus metrics continuing to show marked improvements and the vaccine rollout inching along, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ broadest epidemic order, the Gatherings and Face Mask order, will lift early on Tuesday, allowing restaurants and other businesses to return to full capacity. Also Tuesday, no one will be required by state mandate to wear a mask, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

