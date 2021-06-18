About 160 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Friday announced 162 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 more virus-related deaths.

Michigan has now counted 893,164 total confirmed cases since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and 19,612 related deaths.

On Thursday, labs tested 19,372 samples for the virus and 225 were positive, which works out to 1.16%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 18 more cases for a total of 68,501. The number of deaths remained unchanged from the previous day at 789.

Muskegon County was the only one in West Michigan that recorded an additional death, bringing its total to 360. It has now had 15,686 total confirmed cases.

Wayne, the state’s most populous county, counted four more deaths for a total of 4,839 and 47 more cases for a pandemic total of 153,064. Neighboring Oakland County has had 102,125 total cases (23 more than the previous day) and 2,292 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 91,884 cases (16 more) and 2,351 deaths (three more).

The state announced Friday it will no longer provide data updates on Saturdays; it had stopped releasing Sunday updates months ago. That means the next set of data will be released Monday.

Additionally, as the broadest state mandates come to an end, News 8 will stop posting daily coronavirus data articles, with the final one expected to be published Monday. You can still check out the data for yourself at the state’s coronavirus webpage, data webpage and the MI Safe Start Map. News 8 may resume daily articles if the state sees a notable change in trends.

With Michigan’s coronavirus metrics all improving and now well below last summer’s low, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced that the broadest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order — the Gatherings and Face Mask order — would be lifted early on Tuesday rather than on July 1 as was previously planned. That means that as of Tuesday, all restaurants and other businesses may return to full capacity and no one is required by state mandate to wear a mask. A few other orders more tailored to specific situations are also being lifted Tuesday.

Michigan’s average case rate has been declining for nine weeks and is now around 23 cases per million people per day; in the spring surge, it peaked at more than 670. The seven-day average of the positive test rate has dropped to 1.7%, the lowest it has been since the pandemic began and well below the 3% threshold public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. Statewide, only about 360 adults confirmed to have the virus are being treated at hospitals. The average death rate has been down for more than six weeks and is now around 18 per day.

Health officials attribute the improving figures to the proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines. With about 8.8 million doses administered in Michigan, 60.8% of residents 16 and up — or about 4.9 million people — have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, 55.7%% have gotten at least one dose.