Whitmer to thank essential workers at event in Detroit

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be speaking at an Essential Worker Appreciation Day event in Detroit Thursday morning.

The governor’s office says she will join members of the Service Employees International Union to thank essential workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic. She will also endorse “Hero Pay” legislation for frontline and essential workers in Michigan.

She is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

With the virus in retreat, Whitmer hinted Wednesday during a news conference in Grand Rapids that the state health department’s Gatherings and Face Mask order might be lifted before July 1.

When the order is lifted, no one would be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status and restaurants would stop operating under capacity limits.