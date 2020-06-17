Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address the state on the response to coronavirus this morning, her first such briefing in more than a week.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, for the 11 a.m. press conference. You can watch it live on WOOD TV8 or streaming on woodtv.com.

Since Michigan’s outbreak began in March, more than 60,000 people have contracted coronavirus and nearly 5,800 deaths have been linked to it. About a third of the deaths have been within skinned nursing facilities, according to data the state started releasing this week. Updated figures will be released this afternoon.

Still, the outbreak is on the decline, with fewer deaths and confirmed cases daily. At the same time, the state is working to test more people, with a goal of 30,000 tests each day. Nearly everyone can get a test now, and information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.

The governor’s last briefing on coronavirus was June 5, when she announced that barber shops would be next to reopen — that happened statewide Monday.

Whitmer has also reopened bars, restaurant dining rooms and nail salons. Cans and bottles may now be returned. Gyms, movie theaters and public venues in the northern part of the state can go back to business, but with capacity limits in place. The governor’s office has said she hopes to make similar allowances for the rest of the state before the Fourth of July.

Despite positive trends in the virus’ curve and signals in the reopening economy, Whitmer and Khaldun have urged vigilance. People are reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.