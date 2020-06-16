18 more deaths, 125 more coronavirus cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 18 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Monday confirmed 125 more cases.

The state data released Tuesday brings the total number of deaths to 5,790 and the total number of confirmed cases to 60,189 since the outbreak began in March. Data released Monday shows about a third of the deaths have been within skilled nursing facilities.

The worst of the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County has had 21,049 confirmed cases and 2,558 deaths. Oakland County has had 8,595 cases and 1,028 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,926 cases and 854 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,091 cases and 258 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,057 cases and 68 deaths.

Three West Michigan counties recorded one additional death for the following totals:

Calhoun County: 27 total deaths, 438 total confirmed cases

Muskegon County: 43 deaths, 729 cases

Ottawa County: 46 deaths, 865 cases

Kent County did not have any more deaths, leaving the number at 112, but did confirm 14 more cases over the previous day for a total of 4,101.

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is working to test more people. On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 11,960 samples for the virus and 2.43% came back positive. You can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

People are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.