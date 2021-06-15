Fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 182 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 more virus-related deaths as the trajectory of the state’s outbreak continues on a downward trend.

Tuesday’s update included seven deaths discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Such checks are conducted three times per week.

In all, Michigan has now confirmed 892,651 cases of coronavirus since it was first detected here about 15 months ago and 19,574 related deaths.

Nationwide, 600,000 deaths have been linked to the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more people than live in the city of Milwaukee and about as many as the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019.

In Michigan, labs on Monday tested 13,666 samples for the virus and 250 were positive, which works out to 1.83%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported one more death for a total of 788 and nine more cases for a total of 68,448 since the start of the pandemic.

Three other West Michigan counties reported additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 133 total; 9,994 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Berrien County: One more death for 271 total; 13,902 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 385 total; 30,412 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous, reported 40 more cases for a total of 152,944 and 12 more deaths for a total of 4,824. Neighboring Oakland County has had 102,055 confirmed cases (18 more than the previous day) and 2,286 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 91,849 cases (15 more) and 2,349 deaths (two more).

With more than 8.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Michigan, 60.6% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. That figure is up one tenth of a percentage point from the previous day. Among people 12 and up, 55.3% have gotten at least one dose.

A walk-in vaccination clinic geared toward restaurant and retail workers is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo. The first 200 people to get their shot will get a $50 gift card.

If you’re a restaurant, hospitality, or retail employee in Kalamazoo who has not yet been vaccinated, you and your family can stop by the Radisson this afternoon to get your shot! pic.twitter.com/ELyppkO3rM — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 15, 2021

As the vaccination rate continues to creep up, Michigan’s case rate has been trending down for about nine weeks and is now well below last summer’s low.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate is headed toward 2%, lower than it has been in a year. Public health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is controlled.

Only about 460 adults confirmed to have COVID-19 are being treated in Michigan hospitals. Only about 3% of all hospital beds in the state are treating COVID-19 patients; that percentage peaked around 20% during the spring surge.

While declines in the average dearth rate have slowed over the last few weeks, it continues to trend down and is now lower than it has been since March.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its rules for testing agricultural workers for the virus. Under the new epidemic order, workers who are fully vaccinated don’t have to undergo regular screening unless they are showing symptoms or have a known exposure.