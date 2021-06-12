Michigan reports about 200 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Saturday announced 198 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 53 additional related deaths. In all, Michigan has now had 892,131 total cases since the virus was first detected the state in March 2020 and 19,540 related deaths.

Of the deaths announced Saturday, 50 were discovered in the three-times-weekly check of death certificates to find any that had not been reported from the state.

The state estimates 852,204 patients have recovered. That figure includes everyone still alive 30 days after developing symptoms but does not account for the “long-haulers” who suffer symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, tinnitus, trouble breathing or brain fog, for months after contracting the virus.

On Friday, labs tested 17,785 samples for the virus and 361 were positive, which works out to 2.03%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County’s death total rose by one to 786 and it confirmed 16 more cases for a total of 68,411.

Several other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Allegan County: Two more deaths for 132 total, 9,989 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Berrien County: One more death for 270 total; 13,898 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 362 total; 20,221 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 111 total; 5,479 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 94 total; 5,513 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 117 total; 6,660 total cases.

Calhoun County revised its death total down by one. It now has a total of 295 deaths and 12,352 cases. This has not been uncommon as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between counties.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, counted 11 more deaths for a total of 4,813 and reported 57 more cases for a total of 152,820. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,995 total confirmed cases (14 more than the previous day) and 2,284 deaths (eight more). Macomb County has had 91,798 cases (16 more) and 2,347 deaths (eight more).

With more than 8.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Michigan, 60% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, 55% have gotten at least one dose.

As the vaccination rate continues to rise, all the key metrics demonstrating the state of the outbreak continue to improve. The seven-day average of the positive test rate is now around 2% — lower than it has been since last summer. The average case rate has dipped below last summer’s low. The average hospitalization and death rates are also lower than they have been since March.