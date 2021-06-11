Coronavirus positive test rate down again, below 2% for third day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Friday reported 318 more confirmed coronavirus cases and eight more virus-related deaths as the positive test rate keeps looking better.

Friday’s update bring the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan since the virus was first detected here 15 months ago to 891,933 and the total number of associated deaths to 19,487.

On Thursday, labs tested 20,011 samples for the virus and 324 were positive, which works out to 1.62% — below 2% for the third consecutive day. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 41 more cases for a total of 68,395. The number of deaths remained unchanged from the previous day at 785.

Allegan and Kalamazoo counties each reported one more death for totals of 130 and 360, respectively. Allegan County has had 9,987 confirmed cases and Kalamazoo County 20,219.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous, recorded two more deaths for a total of 4,802 and 86 more cases for a total of 152,763. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,981 confirmed cases (47 more than the previous day) and 2,276 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 91,782 cases (10 more) and 2,339 deaths (no change).

The key metrics demonstrating the state of the outbreak in Michigan keep getting better. With the average positive test and case rates dropping, four of the state’s eight regions, including the Lansing area and the Upper Peninsula, have been downgraded to Risk Level C on a scale of low (best) to E (worst). The four remaining regions, including West and Southwest Michigan, remain at Risk Level D.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate is lower than it has been since last summer and the average case rate has dipped below last summer’s low. The average death rate is also lower than it has been since March.

With more than 8.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Michigan, 60% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, 55% have gotten at least one dose.