26 more deaths, 218 coronavirus cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 26 deaths linked to coronavirus and on Wednesday confirmed 218 more cases of the virus, state numbers show.

The data released Thursday brings the total number of deaths to 5,737 and the total number of cases to 59,496 since the outbreak began in March.

In Wayne County, where the most cases and deaths have been concentrated, there have been 20,914 confirmed cases (49 more than the day prior) and 2,543 deaths (eight more). Oakland County has had 8,518 cases and 1,020 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,847 cases and 842 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,077 cases and 258 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate has been tested, there have been 4,040 cases and 70 deaths.

Kent County recorded four more deaths, bringing the total to 111. It added 27 cases for a total of 4,029 since the outbreak began.

Ottawa and Van Buren counties each recorded one more death for totals of 44 and seven, respectively. Ottawa County has had 840 confirmed cases and Van Buren County 174.

Labs in Michigan tested 15,549 samples for coronavirus on Wednesday and about 2.5% came back positive. In early April, the percentage of positive tests was around 40%.

The state is working toward running 30,000 tests daily, ramping up COVID-19 testing to find and quickly isolate outbreaks. Nearly everyone can get a test. You can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

