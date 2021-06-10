With positivity rate still improving, Michigan reports about 300 coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 301 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 40 more virus-related deaths as it again posted the lowest positive test rate since the state started running hundreds or more tests each day.

The Thursday update included 28 deaths discovered in a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Those checks happen three times per week.

In all, Michigan has now recorded 891,615 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here 15 months ago on March 10, 2020, as well as 19,479 related deaths.

On Wednesday, 21,454 samples were tested for the virus and 373, or 1.74%, were positive. That’s the lowest positive test rate since March 11, 2020, when the state ran only one test and it was negative.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded one more death for a total of 785. It confirmed 68 more cases for a total of 68,354.

Three other West Michigan counties also confirmed additional deaths:

Calhoun County: One more death for 296 total; 12,346 total confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 359 total; 20,210 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 67 total; 4,536 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous county, reported five more deaths for a total of 4,800 and confirmed 51 more cases for a total of 152,677. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,934 cases (27 more than the previous day) and 2,275 deaths (14 more). Macomb County has had 91,772 cases (16 more) and 2,339 deaths (six more).

The state has been seeing all its key coronavirus metrics on the decline since April. One of the most encouraging is the seven-day average of the positive test rate, which is now below the 3% threshold that public health officials have said shows community spread is controlled.

The seven-day average of the case rate has been on a steady decline for nine weeks and is now below its summer 2020 low. The total number of hospitalized adults confirmed to have the virus dropped by 50 from yesterday and is now below 580. The average hospitalization and death rates are also lower than they have been since March.

About 8.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and 59.9% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, nearly 55% have gotten at least one dose.