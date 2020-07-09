Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this morning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan on June 1, 2020, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this morning on the state’s response to coronavirus.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, for the 11:30 a.m. press conference. You can watch it on WOOD TV8 and streaming live on woodtv.com.

The state on Wednesday announced that more than 600 new cases of the virus had been confirmed in Michigan and that there were 10 additional deaths. The percentage of positive tests was higher than it had been since late May, though things are still much better than they were when the outbreak was at its peak in April. Updated data from the state will be released this afternoon.

Though Whitmer spoke at a press conference Tuesday, the focus was on Michigan, California and other states suing the federal government over how Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said federal coronavirus relief aid should be distributed to schools. The governor didn’t talk about the status of the outbreak as a whole.

Whitmer has repeatedly said that she would loosen restrictions as the numbers showed a decline in the virus’ spread and strengthen them if things got worse. She reiterated that stance on June 30 as she and other state officials noted an uptick in cases. The next day, she ordered bars in much of the state to stop indoor service.

Health officials continue to remind everyone to practice 6-foot social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask whenever they are in public. If you want to get tested for the virus, you can go to the state’s website to find a site.