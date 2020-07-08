More than 600 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 10 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Tuesday confirmed 610 additional cases, state data shows.

The figures released Wednesday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 6,015 and the total number of confirmed cases to 67,237 since the virus was first detected in Michigan four months ago.

Labs in Michigan on Tuesday tested 21,831 samples for the virus — about 5,000 more than the day prior — and nearly 3.8% came back positive. The positive rate is the highest it has been since May 29 (when it was above 6%) and is more than .6% higher than rates over the last week when comparable numbers of tests were run. At the height of the outbreak in Michigan, the rate of positive tests was around 40%.

Hospitalizations statewide remain fairly steady.

>>When doctors decide to list COVID-19 on a death certificate

Of the newly confirmed cases, 161 were in hard-hit Wayne County, which has now seen 22,557 cases since March. Wayne County also recorded one more death for a total of 2,622. Neighboring Oakland County has had 9,244 cases and 1,054 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,404 cases and 886 deaths.

Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties each had one more death for totals of 38, 68 and 47, respectively. Calhoun County has had 516 confirmed cases, Kalamazoo 1,081 cases and Ottawa 1,100 cases.

Kent County didn’t have any more deaths, but did confirm 71 new cases for a total of 5,014 since the start of the outbreak.

Just about anyone who wants to get tested for coronavirus can now do so and find a testing site on the state’s website. You can also call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136 and press 1 during regular business hours to be transferred to a 211 operator who will help you find a site.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has scheduled a briefing for 11:30 a.m.. Thursday to talk about the status of the outbreak and the state’s response. She will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. You can watch that live on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.