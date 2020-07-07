30 deaths, 454 more coronavirus cases added to Michigan tally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 30 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 454 more cases, the latest state data released Tuesday shows.

Twenty of the deaths were discovered in the state’s routine check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported.

Michigan has now seen 6,005 deaths related to coronavirus and a total of 66,627 cases since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

Labs in Michigan on Monday tested 15,965 samples for coronavirus and 3.34% came back positive. The positive percentage has swung along either side of 3% for the last week.

Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, recorded 11 more deaths over the previous day for a total of 2,621 and an 90 more cases for a total of 22,396 cases since the beginning of the outbreak. Neighboring Oakland County has had 9,175 cases and 1,053 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,374 cases and 886 deaths.

Kent County saw three more deaths, bringing the total to 136. Sixty-eight more cases were confirmed for a total of 4,943 over the duration of the outbreak.

Muskegon County had two more deaths, making the total 53. It has had 848 cases. Calhoun County had one more death for a total of 37. It has had 513 cases.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, the number of cases remained steady at 4,112. The number of deaths among inmates has stood at 68 for weeks.

The state is urging anyone with symptoms, who has been exposed to the virus or who has been working outside of the home to get tested. You can find a testing site on the state’s website. You can also call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136 and press 1 during regular business hours to be transferred to a 211 operator who will help you find a site.