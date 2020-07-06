297 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded three more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Sunday confirmed 297 more cases.

The latest figures released by the state Monday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 5,975 and the total number of cases to 66,173 since the outbreak began in March.

Of those, 52,841 are considered recovered, which means they are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms.

On Sunday, labs in Michigan tested 12,579 samples for coronavirus and just shy of 3% came back positive. In the second half of last week, as the number of daily tests surpassed 20,000, the positive rates were between 2.78% and 3.2%.

None of the three new deaths were in West Michigan.

Two were in Wayne County, which has now recorded 2,610 deaths. It also confirmed 67 additional cases over the previous day for a total of 22,306 since the outbreak started. Neighboring Oakland County has had 9,123 cases and 1,049 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,339 cases and 882 deaths.

In Kent County, 34 more cases were confirmed for a total of 4,875 since the outbreak started. It has had 133 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, the number of cases remained steady at 4,112. The number of deaths among inmates has stood at 68 for weeks.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. You can find a testing site on the state’s website. You can also call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136 and press 1 during regular business hours to be transferred to a 211 operator who will help you find a site.

**Correction: Based on an online table that had not updated, a previous version of this article included outdated case figures for the counties of Oakland and Macomb. We regret the mistake, which has been corrected.