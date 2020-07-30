715 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 19 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Wednesday confirmed 715 additional cases, the latest state data shows.

Of the 19 deaths, 14 were discovered in a check of death certificates to find anything that weren’t previously reported to the state. The state has been running those checks multiple times each week for months.

Total deaths in Michigan now number 6,191 and there have been 80,887 confirmed cases since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

Hospitalization rates remain steady, with 438 inpatients as of Thursday. Michigan hospitals have enough intensive care beds and are well-stocked with ventilators.

In Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, there were five more deaths for a total of 2,673. It also confirmed 171 cases for a total of 25,377 since early March. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 11,242 cases (134 more than the day prior) and 1,083 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 8,977 cases (142 more) and 899 deaths (three more).

Ottawa County confirmed one more death for a total of 49. It has had 1,561 confirmed cases.

Kent County confirmed 44 additional cases, bringing its total to 6,376 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths stood at 151.

Labs in Michigan on Wednesday tested 29,397 samples for the virus and 1,108 came back positive. The number of positive tests is higher than the number of new confirmed cases because some people may be tested more than once, but the state says its reporting system is set up to ensure a single person cannot account for more than one case.

The percentage of positive tests for the day was 3.77%. Public health officials would like to see that rate pushed consistently below 3%, where it was for much of June, saying that would show community spread is under control.

Citing a “resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night tightened restrictions in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula, ordering bars to stop indoor service — a move made in the lower part of the state earlier this month — and limiting indoor gatherings to 10.

She also said Detroit casinos can reopen starting Aug. 5 with capacity limitations. Tribal casinos, which operate under tribal sovereignty and are outside the governor’s jurisdiction, have already reopened.