Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, at briefing of the state’s COVID-19 response on June 30, 2020. Courtesy of the Michigan’s governor’s office.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on the state’s response to coronavirus.

She will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. You can watch the 2 p.m. news conference live on WOOD TV8 and streaming live on woodtv.com.

The virus has now infected more than 78,507 people in Michigan since March and killed more than 6,154.

As of Friday, the most recent day for which data is available, according to the state’s MI Start Map, the Grand Rapids region no longer has the highest number of new cases per million people per day, again falling behind the Detroit area. The Grand Rapids region’s rate is still slightly higher than in the Kalamazoo region.

Michigan hospitals are still seeing only around 500 inpatients with COVID-19 and have plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators.