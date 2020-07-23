699 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Wednesday confirmed 699 more cases of the virus, the latest state data shows.

Of the seven deaths, six were discovered during check of death certificates to find any that had not been reported to the state. The state has been running those checks multiple times each week for months.

The updated figures released Thursday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 6,148 and the total number of cases to 75,947 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Labs in Michigan on Wednesday tested 27,350 samples for coronavirus and 967 of them came back positive. The number of daily tests and daily confirmed cases are not the same because some people may be tested more than once.

Positive tests accounted for 3.53% of total tests, .5% higher than the day previous but about the same as it was one week prior.

The positive percentage has been between 3% and 4% for most of July, though there were a few days when it was a little higher or lower. State health officials say they want to see the rate drop consistently below 3%, where it was for much of June.

Kent County confirmed 74 more cases for a total of 5,985 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained 147. While the Grand Rapids region still has the highest rate of new cases per million people per day of any region in the state at around 40, that figure has been improving.

In Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus, there were an additional 118 cases over the previous day, bringing the total to 24,261. There four more deaths for a total of 2,666. Oakland County has had 10,476 cases (91 more than the day previous) and 1,081 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 8,323 cases (60 more) and 899 deaths (steady).

Two more deaths were recorded in Berrien County, bringing its total to 63. It has had 1,016 confirmed cases.

The number of deaths in Allegan County was revised down from eight to seven. It’s not unusual for this to happen as data are double-checked and cases sometimes moved to other jurisdictions. The county has had 402 confirmed cases.

The state’s online hospitalization data had not been updated as of 3 p.m. Thursday. Data from the previous day put the number of inpatients at just below 500, with the majority in the Detroit area. Hospitals still have plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators for everyone who needs one.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. You can go to the state’s website to find a site near you, including options to find only free sites or those that don’t require a doctor’s order.