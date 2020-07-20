489 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Sunday confirmed 489 more cases, the latest state data shows.

The figures released Monday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 6,126 and the total number of cases to 74,152 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

More than 55,000 patients are considered recovered, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Labs in Michigan on Sunday tested 22,597 samples for the virus and 798 came back positive. The number of positive tests is higher than the number of daily confirmed cases because many people are tested more than once for confirmation purposes. The percentage of positive tests was 3.53%.

On Friday, when more than 31,200 samples were tested, nearly 4.3% were positive. On Saturday, when about 27,900 were tested, about 2.9% were positive.

State health officials say they want to see that percentage drop to consistently below 3%, where it was for much of June. Since July 6, it has been mostly between 3% and 4%. At the peak of Michigan’s outbreak in April, it was around 40%.

Nearly a third of the newly confirmed cases were in Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus: There were 159 more cases than the previous day, bringing the total there to 23,909 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths stood at 2,659. Oakland County has had 10,192 cases (43 more than the day prior) and 1,076 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 8,107 cases (65 more) and 897 deaths (one more).

Kent County confirmed 19 additional cases for a total of 5,815 since the start of the outbreak. It also had one more death for a total of 145.

Kalamazoo County also confirmed an additional death for a total of 73. It has had 1,250 cases.

While the state had not yet updated its online hospitalization data as of 3 p.m. Monday, the figures had been rising steadily, if slowly, for more than a week. As of Friday, there were about 450 inpatients being treated for coronavirus. Hospitals still have plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators to go around.

The state is getting closer to its goal of routinely running more than 30,000 samples daily. Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. You can go to the state’s website to find a site near you, including options to find only free sites or those that don’t require a doctor’s order.