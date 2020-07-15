Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who has been heading up a task force on racial disparity in the impacts of coronavirus, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. You can watch the 3 p.m. press conference live on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.

The virus has now infected more than 70,000 people in Michigan since March and killed more than 6,000 — a third of them nursing home residents. As of Tuesday, there were 415 coronavirus patients being treated in Michigan hospitals. Fresh data will be released by the state this afternoon.

With cases on an uptick, Whitmer has strengthened her mandate requiring people to wear masks in public and on Tuesday extended the state of emergency linked to the outbreak through Aug. 11.

By all metrics, Michigan is doing much better than it was when the state’s outbreak was at its peak in April, and much better than a number of other states where cases are surging and some hospitals are struggling to keep up.