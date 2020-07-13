384 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Sunday confirmed 384 more cases, the latest state data shows.

The updated figures released Monday bring the total number of deaths to 6,075 and the total number of confirmed cases to 69,722 since the outbreak began in March.

Labs in Michigan on Sunday tested 17,231 samples for the virus and 504 came back positive. The number of positive tests and the number of new cases don’t match because many people are tested more than once. The positive rate works out to 2.92%, a decline of nearly 1% from the high point over the past week and about the same as it was seven days prior.

Wayne County recorded two additional deaths over the previous day for a total of 2,641 and confirmed 80 more cases for a total of 23,012 since the outbreak started. Oakland County has had 9,585 cases and 1,067 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,625 cases and 891 deaths.

There was one additional death in Kent County, bringing the total to 142. Thirty-five more cases were confirmed for a total of 5,398 since the outbreak began.

Ottawa County also saw one more death for a total of 48. It has had 1,222 cases.

Statewide, hospitalizations continue to go up, but not in dramatic fashion. There are only about 20 more inpatients than there were Friday. The state still has plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators for everyone who needs one.

With Michigan having seen an uptick in cases over the past couple of weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has toughened her mandate on wearing masks. Under the new rules, you must wear a mask anytime you are indoors in a public place, anytime you are outdoors in public and cannot maintain social distance and on public transit. And starting Monday, businesses should turn away people shirking the mandate.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. Testing sites can be found on the state’s website.