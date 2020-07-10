612 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 15 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Thursday confirmed 612 more cases of the virus, the latest state data shows.

The state says all 15 deaths were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that had not been reported. The state has been running those checks routinely each week for months.

The total number of deaths linked to the virus is now 6,039 and there have been 68,295 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in March.

Labs in Michigan on Thursday tested 23,376 samples for the coronavirus and 754 came back positive. The number of positive tests and the number of newly confirmed cases do not match because many people are tested twice.

The positive test rate Thursday was 3.23%, an improvement over the last few days but still higher than it has been since early June.

Hospitalizations have not changed much in the last few days, increasing by only a few.

Worried about an uptick in cases in the last couple of weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday strengthened her mandate that everyone wear masks in public places. You must now wear a mask anytime you can’t keep 6 feet away from people outside your household. If you don’t you could be charged with a misdemeanor and have to pay a fine. And starting Monday, businesses that don’t require masks could lose their license.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one; testing sites can be found on the state’s website.