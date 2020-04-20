Judge: Muskegon Co. landscaper violated state order

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County Circuit Court judge ruled that a landscaping company was in violation of the statewide Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order after a cease and desist letter was issued by prosecutors.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson say they sent Landscape Supply the letter last Tuesday after authorities received complaints that the company was providing lawn care services and putting flyers on mailboxes.

The executive order states that landscaping, lawn care, tree service, irrigation, and related outdoor maintenance companies may not operate unless the services are necessary for “the safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence.”

The AG’s office notes that the order does not forbid homeowners from taking care of their own yards.

Landscape Supply and other companies were contacted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to inform them that they can perform essential tasks, such as hauling waste and compost. The AG’s office says Landscape Supply misinterpreted the information and continued to conduct other tasks that were considered non-essential.

The company challenged the letter in court and Judge Timothy Hicks confirmed on Friday that the company violated the order. Hicks agreed with prosecutors that the company needs to stop its operations.

The AG’s office says willful violations of the order can be punished with a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each offense. Businesses could receive additional licensing penalties. Violations of the order should be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

More information on rights as an employer or employee can be found on the state’s website.

