Judge dismisses charges against 6 hair stylists at protest

Brandi Bates gives Mike Greenbauer a free haircut at the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state???s stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed disorderly conduct charges against six hair stylists who were ticketed last spring during a protest at the Michigan Capitol.

The women were cutting hair to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to keep barber shops and salons closed for nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The women argued that the tickets had to be dismissed.

The state Supreme Court in October said many Whitmer orders were issued under an unconstitutional law.

Lansing District Judge Kristen Simmons granted the request.

Barbers and hair stylists emerged as activists, mostly because of the defiance of Karl Manke. He’s the Owosso barber who reopened his shop last May and taunted state authorities.