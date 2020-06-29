Joey’s Tavern in Grand Rapids closes after COVID-19 case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another Grand Rapids bar is temporarily closing after a couple workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Joey’s Tavern announced Monday morning that it will shut down Monday afternoon until 11 a.m. Thursday “to ensure we aren’t aiding in the spread of Covid 19.”

The Fulton Street business said the employees who tested positive for coronavirus were not allowed back to work.

Joey’s Tavern says its staff members are getting retested “to make sure when we reopen we represent an environment people feel safe going to.” The bar said it’s following county and federal guidelines for cleaning its facility.

“…we’re trying to be part of the solution and not the problem. Please be understanding and bear with us,” the bar stated on Facebook.

Signs on the front door of The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids say it is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. (June 28, 2020)

The closure of Joey’s Tavern comes two days after The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids shut down after a worker with mild symptoms tested positive for coronavirus. It’s not yet clear when The B.O.B. will reopen, though it said events scheduled for July weren’t being canceled.

Shakespeare’s Pub in Kalamazoo also announced Saturday that it would close until at least Tuesday after one of its workers came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The bar said in a Facebook post that none of its workers had tested positive, but it was acting out of an abundance of caution and would be cleaning everything.

Long Road Distillers in Grand Haven announced it would remain closed Sunday while it waited for the last COVID-19 test results for two team members. The business announced Thursday that it was closing after a worker there tested positive for coronavirus. Long Road Distillers said Saturday that all other employees who have received test results did not have COVID-19.

Bostwick Lake Inn also closed last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear when the Rockford area restaurant will reopen.