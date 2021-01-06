State expert to give coronavirus data update this morning; Whitmer to speak this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s chief epidemiologist will provide an update on coronavirus metrics this morning.

The virtual press conference with Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin at 11:15 a.m. and will stream live on woodtv.com.

Lyon-Callo will discuss information about the trends in the state’s outbreak, testing, hospitalizations and deaths. She will also talk about the vaccine rollout.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, joined as usual by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, will also hold a briefing on the state’s response to the virus at 1:30 p.m. That will also stream live on woodtv.com.

The virus has infected more than 504,000 people in Michigan since it was first detected in the state in March 2020 and been linked to nearly 12,900 deaths. Updated case and death counts will be released by the state this afternoon.

Michigan has been seeing positive trends in its outbreak over the last month, with the average number of new cases per million people per day down about 70% since the peak in mid-November, hospitalizations down 37% since late November and the number of deaths each day seeing improvements in recent weeks.

Still, the numbers are much higher than they were at the start of September and the seven-day average percentage of positive tests each day is above 9%, more than three times the threshold health experts look for to show the spread of the virus is controlled.

Vaccine distribution continues, though it has been going more slowly than many would have hoped and some have complained about who is getting vaccines right now, arguing they’re not the most at risk. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that of 520,150 COVID-19 doses in the state, 140,245 had been administered as of Tuesday.