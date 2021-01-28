Michigan reports about 1,900 coronavirus cases, 80 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 1,872 cases of coronavirus and reported 80 more deaths linked to it.

Of the 80 deaths reported by the state Thursday, 67 were found when public health officials ran through death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

The state has now seen 556,109 total confirmed cases since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and recorded 14,491 related deaths.

Testing data for Wednesday and county-by-county numbers were not released promptly at 3 p.m. They should be available soon.

Michigan continues to recover from a surge. The case rate has been trending down for about three weeks and is now 72% lower than the peak we saw in mid-November. The state’s seven-day average rate of daily positive tests is now around 6% for the first time since late October.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital continues to steadily decline. As of Friday, 9.2% of all hospital beds in the state were now filled with COVID-19 patients, down 1.5 percentage points from the previous week. Intensive care hospitalizations dropped 14% from the previous week.

The number of deaths each day is also improving, with 47 fewer deaths between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16 than the previous week.

But the metrics are also demonstrating that the virus is still widespread. The last time the state appeared to have the virus mostly under control was September. The case rate is more than two times higher than it was then, the hospitalization rate per million people is about three times higher and the rate of deaths each day is at least nine times higher. The positivity rate is still twice as high as the 3% threshold health officials point to to show community spread is controlled.

As of Saturday, according to state epidemiologists, Michigan was ranking 23rd among states for the highest number of cases in the previous seven days and 14th in the number of deaths — neither of which constituted a change from the previous week — and 49th in terms of case rate, a decline of three spots. We were 35th in rate of all beds serving COVID-19 patients and 17th in number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care, both an improvement of one spot since the previous week.