Whitmer, new MDHHS chief to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus this afternoon, joined by the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Alongside Whitmer will Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, and Elizabeth Hertel, who was appointed to lead MDHHS after former director Robert Gordon resigned Friday without explaining why.

While the state has been seeing improvements in several metrics that demonstrate the severity of the outbreak, it has also identified six cases of the more transmissible virus variant labeled B.1.17. So far, all confirmed cases of the variant have been in southeast Michigan, but MDHHS says it’s likely the variant has been present in the United States for some time. They urge people to stick to the mitigation practices that have helped fight the virus all along: frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.

In all, Michigan has confirmed 548,069 cases of the virus since it was first detected in the state in March 2020 and recorded 14,291 deaths linked to it. The latest data will be released this afternoon around 3 p.m.

Michigan’s average rate of daily positive tests is dropping, the case rate appears to be back on the downtrend after a plateau, hospitalizations are declining and the number of deaths each day is slowly improving.

Citing the improving metrics, Whitmer announced Friday that restaurant dining rooms will be allowed to reopen Feb. 1, but with a curfew and 25% capacity limit. Business leaders say that restriction is so tight that restaurant won’t be able to break even on dine-in service.

The governor will give her annual State of the State address Wednesday evening. Because of the pandemic, it will be virtual.