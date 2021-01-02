Michigan confirms about 9,000 coronavirus cases over 3 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 9,000 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan over the last three days, the state health department says.

Saturday’s data dump from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services included three days’ worth of data; the last time it was compiled was Wednesday.

The update included 8,983 new cases over the three days (an average of 2,994 per day) and 265 deaths (an average of 88 per day) related to the virus.

That brought the total number of cases in Michigan to 497,127 since the start of the outbreak in March 2020 and the number of associated deaths to 12,598.

Testing data for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday has not yet been released.

Kent County recorded 10 more deaths for a total of 517 and confirmed 753 more cases for a total of 41,713 since the start of the outbreak.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths over the three days:

Allegan County: Five more deaths for 57 total; 5,350 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Barry County: One more death for 33 total; 2,792 total cases.

Berrien County: Four more deaths for 178 total; 8,788 total cases.

Calhoun County: Five more deaths for 181 total; 6,933 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 44 total; 2,942 total cases.

Ionia County: One more death for 43 total; 3,412 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Six more deaths for 220 total; 10,941 total cases.

Montcalm County: Five more deaths for 69 total; 2,839 total cases.

Muskegon County: Two more deaths for 258 total; 9,299 total cases.

Ottawa County: Four more deaths for 54 total; 3,327 total cases.

St. Joseph County: Eight more deaths for 54 total; 3,327 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 73 total; 3,931 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the outbreak, recorded 43 more deaths for a total of 3,475 and confirmed 1,026 more cases for a total of 80,791 since the start of the outbreak. Neighboring Oakland County has had 54,800 cases (844 more since the Wednesday update) and 1,584 deaths (21 more). Macomb County has 47,954 cases (637 more) and 1,554 deaths (30 more).

Michigan has recently been seeing encouraging trends, with the number of new cases per million people per day on the decline, the average rate of positive tests each day down, hospitalizations are trending down and the number of deaths each day starting to see modest improvements.

Still, those rates are much higher than health officials would like to see, with the rate of cases and deaths much higher than they were at the beginning of September and the percentage of positive tests still nearly three times the 3% threshold health experts look for to show the spread of the virus is controlled.