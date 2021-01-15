Michigan confirms about 2,600 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported another 2,598 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 29 more deaths linked to it.

Friday’s update from the state brought the total number of confirmed cases to 533,602 and the total number of associated deaths to 2,598.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 41,060 samples for the virus and 2,599 were positive, a rate of 6.33%. That rate has been on a downward trend all week and Thursday’s figure was the lowest since Oct. 24.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded three more deaths, bringing its total to 559. It also confirmed 167 more cases for a total of 44,487.

Deaths in other West Michigan counties:

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 244 total; 11,937 total confirmed cases in the last 10 months.

Muskegon County: One more death for 273 total; 9,768 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 62 total; 3,682 total cases.

The number of deaths in Berrien County was revised down by one to 193. This has not been uncommon as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. Berrien County has had a total of 9,473 cases.

Wayne County, home to Detroit and hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 493 more cases for a total of 86,418 and added four more deaths for a total of 3,634. Neighboring Oakland County has had 58,907 confirmed cases (305 more than the previous day) and 1,699 deaths (four more). Macomb County has had 50,809 cases (199 more) and 1,662 deaths (three more).

While the state has recently seen a plateau in cases, the percentage of positive tests each day this week has been encouraging. The seven-day average of that rate has again dipped below 9% — though it is still nearly three times higher than the 3% threshold public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled.

While hospitalizations are still trending down, though the rate of decline has recently slowed. The number of deaths each day has been on a fairly steady decline since early December and continues to fall.

With things improving, state officials have decided to allow indoor group exercise to resume effective Saturday. They are hoping to let restaurant dining rooms reopen Feb. 1, but say the epidemic must continue to improve for that to happen.